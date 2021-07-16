NEDC trains 204 Bauchi youths on ICT, gives N20,000, startup packs to beneficiaries





By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

At least 204 youths in Bauchi state have been equipped with starter packs and the sum of N20,000 after attending ICT training organized by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2nd batch beneficiaries, on Friday at the Bauchi Government House, Managing Director/CEO of the NEDC, Mohammed Goni Alkali said that the youths were carefully selected across the 20 LGAs of the state and were made to undergo the skill acquisition in ICT.

He noted that the training will equip youths with relevant skills to contribute to the economic development of the state and complement the government’s efforts at reducing the rate of unemployment among youths of the state.

The NEDC boss said that apart from 204 graduands that just graduated from various ICT programmes, 176 had earlier been trained and graduated in the first batch, making the state to be in the lead with a combined total of 380.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper