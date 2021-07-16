Oshoala collaborates with Dallaji in twin football tourney in Lagos







Asisat Oshoala

By Jacob Ajom

The First Noah Dallaji & Asisat Oshoala Para-soccer Championship and Girls Soccer Tourney begin today at the Liberty Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos.

The twin events are the initiative of the African Children Talents Discovery Foundation in collaboration with the Asisat Oshoal Foundation.

Speaking at the pre-event press briefing at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos yesterday, Asisat Oshoala said the girls’ soccer tourney became necessary after her foundation realised that women footballers were starved of football competitions.

“Very often, you find football competitions for boys, and hardly do you hear or see girls, being engaged in tournaments. In line with the vision of our foundation which is focused on the girl child, we decided to float the girls’ soccer tourney.”

Oshoala disclosed that her meeting with the Chairman of the African Children Talents Discovery…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper