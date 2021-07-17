ANAMBRA 2021: APGA, APC, PDP crises deepen





…As Nwankpo, ADC shine

By Nnamdi Ojiego

FOUR months to the November 6, 2021, governorship election in Anambra State, old front runners have given way to new champions.

Following high level legal battles within the state chapters of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as frontrunner in the election.

Among the three big parties-APGA, APC and PDP, the situation of things appear most complicated. In APC, despite attempts by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), to reconcile aggrieved governorship aspirants, courts cases have been filed to challenge the return of Senator Andy Uba as the winner of the APC primary on June 26, 2021.

APC

It would be recalled that on the day of the governorship primary, one of the top contenders, Dr. George Moghalu, shouted out to Nigerians, stressing that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper