Buhari approves establishment of institute in Nasarawa — Gov Sule







Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute in the state.

He stated this in Lafia on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the Lafia City Mall, a subsidiary of Wave Mart Group of Companies.

Sule said the institute would be located in Lafia as a step forward in terms of industrializing the state.

He added that it also indicated the readiness of the state to maximize the diverse opportunities in the agriculture sector especially agriculture mechanization.

“We are ready here in Lafia. Lafia is attracting a lot in the area of agriculture industrialization. I am very happy.

“In fact I woke up this morning extremely happy because last night I receive the approval from Mr President for the setting up of the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute right here in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper