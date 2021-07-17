COVID-19 responsible for students’ low scores in 2021 UTME ― School Director







By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Director, New Beacon International School, Apo-Dutse, Abuja has attributed the mass failure recorded by candidates in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to the impacts of COVID-19.

He said many schools could not afford to pay their teachers even after the ease of lockdown to adequately prepare the students for the exams.

According to him, operation costs became so high that many schools had no other option than to sack their teachers or shut down.

Ozigi who fielded questions from Journalists at the maiden graduation ceremony of his school for children leaving from SS3 to university, JSS 3 to SS1 and for the playgroup going to reception and primary 1 on Saturday appealed to the federal government to come to the aid of the private schools in Nigeria.

He said that the sector needs palliatives to sustain itself.

The Director urged the Federal Capital Territory FCT authorities to ensure they monitor and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper