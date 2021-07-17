Elite athletes jostle for Ijebu Heritage half marathon top prize







World and local elite athletes will this morning race for the $10,000 top prize of the Airtel Ijebu Heritage half marathon.

There are over 40 local and international athletes in the men and women races, and also over 5000 keep-fit enthusiasts are participating in three different categories. The event will feature the 21km half marathon, 10km, and 5km races, to be flagged off simultaneously.

The half marathon and the 5km have their finish point at the Dipo Dina Stadium Ijebu-Ode. While the 10km race will start and finish at the Ijebu-Ode-Epe new road.

“It took us under four months to put this race together and we are looking forward to a keen contest,” said Bukayo Olapade, former Ogun State Commissioner for Sports and boss of Nilayo Sports Consult.

"Our aim is not just to organize the race,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper