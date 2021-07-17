FG to receive stolen antiquities from US, Scotland in October – Lai Mohammed







Lai Mohammed

In addition to the 1130 looted artefacts expected from Germany, the Federal Government says it will take possession of other stolen antiquities from U.S. and Scotland in October.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Saturday in Lagos at a media briefing on the efforts by the federal government to repatriate looted smuggled artefacts from around the world.

“In March 2021, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland agreed to return a Benin Bronze from its collections.

“We shall take possession of this in October this year.

“We have also secured a date in October 2021 for the repatriation of antiquities from the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

“These antiquities consist of two important Benin Bronzes and an exquisite Ife Bronze head,’’ he said.

The minister said the development formed parts of the successes recorded by the campaign he launched in Nov. 2019 for the return and restitution of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper