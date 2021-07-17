Fulani victims of bandits, too – Miyetti Allah





Says 16 killed, over 300 houses burnt in Southern Kaduna conflict

By Ibrahim Wuyo,Kaduna

The Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has alleged that conflicts in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government area of Kaduna State, have so far led to the killing of 16 persons, mostly women and children, while over 300 houses belonging to the Fulani were reportedly burnt to ashes in different villages of the Chiefdom.

MACBAN also said that the Fulani pastoralists were equally, victims of the atrocities of bandits who spare nobody, as “they are constantly rustling cows, kidnapping pastoralists and killing whenever victims fail to pay ransoms as demanded by the bandits.”

Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, Chairman of the Miyyati Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria told journalists in Kaduna on Friday, that based on the information available to their association, the trigger for the present round of disturbances emanated from the attack on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper