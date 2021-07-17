Lagos Assembly proposes 2-year jail term for assault on firemen





Obasa, Speaker of Lagos Assembly

Lagos House of Assembly has recommended two years’ imprisonment for a person or persons obstructing fire fighting or assaulting firefighters.

The assembly made the recommendation in its proposed state fire service bill.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Special Duties, Mr Raheem Kazeem (Ibeju Lekki II) made the disclosure at a one-day public hearing on the bill on Friday.

The public hearing was conducted by the House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill is entitled: “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and for Connected Purposes”.

According to Kazeem, the bill proposes that any person or group of people obstructing, assaulting or resisting fire service personnel shall be fined N500,000 or sentenced to a jail term of two years or both, for an individual.

He submitted that the fine for a corporate body…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper