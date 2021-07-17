NEMA advises Lagos residents on safety precautions







The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has urged residents of Lagos State to observe safety precautions during downpours.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Assistant Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office, NEMA, gave the advice in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, the residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of the vehicles’ tyres.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle.

“Kindly park and move on to the higher ground for safety,” he said.

READ ALSO: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of Sokoto market fire

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”

He advised teachers to keep pupils in classrooms during downpours, no matter the duration, to safeguard their lives.

The NEMA boss warned people living in buildings…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper