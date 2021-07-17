Petrol cost more in Benue, Abia, Cross River in June – NBS







The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as petrol, was more costly in Benue, Abia and Cross River in June.

The NBS made this known in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for June 2021’’ released on its website on Saturday in Abuja.

It said that Benue residents paid N183.29, while Abia residents paid N171.88 for the product and Cross River residents N170.50.

It, however, said that Taraba at N157.33, Borno N160.10 and Katsina at N160.86 paid the lowest average prices for the product.

According to the NBS, the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 28.49 per cent year-on-year and decreased month-on-month by 1.46 per cent to N165.61 in June from N168.06 in May.

Similarly, the average price paid by consumers for Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) increased by 1.51 per cent month-on-month and by 8.05 per cent year-on-year to N242.43 in June from N238.82 in May.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper