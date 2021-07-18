Breaking: OPEC, Non-OPEC ministers increase Nigeria’s oil output by 30.6% to 1.829 mb/d







By Udeme Akpan

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, and non-OPEC Ministers, Sunday, increased Nigeria’s oil output to 1.829 million barrels per day, mb/d.

The decision was taken at the just-concluded 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, ONOMM, held via videoconference and monitored by Vanguard.

The new quota, which showed an increase of 30.6 per cent, when compared to the 1.4 mb/d, excluding condensate, currently being produced by Nigeria, will take effect from 2022.

