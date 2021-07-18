E-transmission: Absentee, ‘Nay’ Senators, disgrace to democracy – Chidoka





…Says, 2023 Presidency should be zoned to the Igbo

…As ex- President Jonathan, wife, Ngige others honour him

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Chief Osita Benjamin Chidoka has lashed out at senators who last week absented themselves from voting, as well as those who voted against the electronic results transmission clause in the Electoral Act amendment Bill, describing them as disgrace to the National Assembly.

Urging the House of Representatives to redeem the image of the assembly by listening to the voice of the people, Chidoka also advocated for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The former Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC gave the charge at the weekend in Abuja shortly after completing a 50, 000 steps for peace in in commemoration of his 50th birthday.

While the run covered 42 kilometres, his fans and associates across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper