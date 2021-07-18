El-Amin: Gov Emmanuel charges graduands on academic excellence





Students have been charged to always strive towards achieving and maintaining academic excellence in their chosen career and in life.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, stated this on Saturday while speaking at the graduation lecture ceremonies of the 2021 graduating set of El-Amin International School, Minna, Niger State.

The Governor who was the Guest of Honour urged the proprietors and staff of El-Amin International School to better their best in the exercise of transmitting knowledge to their students.

Governor Emmanuel commended the school for upholding academic excellence over the years and producing great global citizens, charging them not to rest on their oars, as there is still room for improvement.

The Governor presented the graduation scroll to all the graduands and congratulated them for the success attained, admonishing them to brace for future challenges and reminded parents that education is an investment and not an expense.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper