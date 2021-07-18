HURIWA slams NBC over attempt to regulate news reporting







By Dirisu Yakubu

Famous rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has condemned the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for what it called its attempt to muzzle press freedom in the country.

This is as the group argued that only dictatorial regimes reminiscent of military governments would see journalism as an enemy that must be brought down or forced to compromise.

HURIWA, in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, also noted that media houses in the country would be contravening the provisions of the Nigerian 1999 constitution (as amended) should they subscribe to the policy direction by the NBC.

The Rights group recalled that the National Broadcasting Commission had ordered television and radio stations in Nigeria not to divulge “details” of the activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in their reports.The regulator specifically directed radio and television stations not to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper