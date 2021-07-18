Megalomania and the persistent quest for self-determination in Nigeria (2)





By Douglas Anele

Relevant literature in jurisprudence and international law contains different but interrelated definitions of self-determination and legal criteria for deciding which groups may legitimately claim the right to demand for it.

This problematic aspect in the quest for political autarky by a people or collection of peoples united by strong cultural, linguistic and historical connections is often either ignored or not taken seriously by leaders of movements for self-determination across the world. Again, because of the fact that one man’s freedom fighter is another man’s terrorist the Machiavellian principle of “might is right” or “the end justifies the means” is a serviceable ideological toolkit for both advocates of self-determination and defenders of the political status quo.

In this connection, most times if the quest is realised the agitators become heroes whereas if it fails upholders of the existing system will be celebrated as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper