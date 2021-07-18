NiMet predicts 3 days thunderstorms, cloudiness from Monday







The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days of thunderstorms and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday, across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted chances of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Taraba, Kaduna, Adamawa and Yobe States in the morning hours on Monday.

According to it, the storms shall persist into the afternoon and evening hours extending to the rest of the Northern states.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the North central region with prospects of thunderstorms over Plateau, Nasarawa, Kwara and Benue States during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over the entire North central region in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Inland and Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy over the Southwestern region, with chances of morning rains over Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebony, Ogun, Lagos, Cross River, Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper