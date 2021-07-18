Police arrest 2 armed robbers in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Friday, paraded one Darlington Ogubike 36-year-old and Ihuoma Emeriole 25-year-old, males, both from Umuevu, Onitsha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, for an alleged series of armed robbery activities in the Ezinihitte area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, said in Owerri, that the suspects were arrested at their camp in Umuevu in Ezinihitte.

Furthermore, the Police said from the preliminary investigation conducted on the arrested suspects that useful information had been gathered that would lead to the arrest of other fleeing suspects.

According to the Police,”On 14/7/2021 at about 17:30 hours based on credible information, that a gang of armed robbers that have been terrorising Mbaise and its environs were sighted at Umuevu Onitsha Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area in Imo State.

“The command tactical teams mobilised and raided the criminal hideout where one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper