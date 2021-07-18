Power generation improves to 4,823MW





By Obas Esiedesa – Abuja

After several weeks of poor performance, power generation in Nigeria picked up at the weekend, reaching 4,823.60 megawatts on Saturday.

Data from the National System Operator, an independent unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, showed that it was a 19.32 per cent higher than the 4,042.40MW generated on Friday.

NSO data as at 8pm on Sunday showed that Ikeja DisCo was the highest load taker with 694,12MW, followed by Ibadan DisCo with 535.91. Eko DisCo was next with 535.69MW. Abuja DisCo took 455.50MW while Enugu DisCo took 381.48MW.

Others were Kaduna DisCo 254.87MW, Kano DisCo 238.87MW, Port Harcourt DisCo 257.46MW, Jos DisCo 175.85MW and Yola DisCo 103.63MW. The brought the distribution companies’ load taking to 3,989.87MW.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has commenced an intensive training program for 708 engineers in the company taken from the electrical, maintenance department, Protection, Control,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper