Withdraw gag order on reporting of terrorist attacks within 24hrs or…, SERAP tells FG





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari u to urgently instruct Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed and the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to withdraw within 24 hours the directive containing a sweeping gag order banning journalists and broadcast stations from reporting details of terrorist attacks and victims across the country.

Recall that NBC had in a letter dated 7 July. 7, 2021 issued a directive asking journalists, television and radio stations in Nigeria to stop “glamorising and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers” during their daily newspaper reviews.

NBC called for ‘caution’ by broadcasters while reporting security challenges in the country. The directive, titled: ‘Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution’, was signed by the Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Francisca Aiyetan, on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper