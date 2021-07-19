110 out of 172 FCT traffic lights, non-functional





…As Transport Secretariat moves to reverse trend

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA said it has initiated short and long term measures to fix 110 non-functional traffic lights in the city.

Acting Secretary of Transport in the FCT, Alhaji Usman Musa Yahaya disclosed this at a news conference Monday in Abuja.

He said; “At present, out of the 172 Traffic Light Installations at the above stated Districts, 62 installations at various intersections cutting across different Districts are in good condition and functioning. Regrettably, as many as 110 are at various levels of non-functional condition.

“Twenty Five out of the 110 are currently undergoing rehabilitation while some have been packaged for procurement for fresh signalization within the 2021 FCT Appropriation. The Transportation Secretariat has been receiving, with great concern, feedback from residents on the status of the traffic light installations particularly the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper