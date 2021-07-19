Anambra Decides: APGA hails Court ruling in favor of Soludo





…Says judgment victory for democracy

…Demands apology from INEC

By Chris Ochayi

The All Progressives Grand alliance, APGA, has hailed the order of a High Awka Court, directing the Independent National Commission, INEC, to restore its candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the candidate of the party for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

National chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, who spoke with journalists in an interview in Abuja, shortly after the court judgment said the judiciary in the country, has done well, especially by nipping in bud the activities of these impostors.

According to Dr. Oye, “I believe in the independence of the Judiciary and I believe that Judiciary in Nigeria has done very well despite a few disenchantments.

“I don’t want to be dragged into unnecessary controversy. I think what happened today in Awka shows the independence of the Judiciary and that it is the last hope of the common man. Imagine what would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper