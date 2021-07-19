Eid-El-Kabir: Harsh economy taking tolls on large number of Nigerians ― TUC







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru



THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, yesterday said that the harsh economy in the country was taking tolls on a large number of Nigerians.

The TUC has also felicitated with the Muslim faithful and Nigerians on the occasion of Sallah celebration.

The TUC in a Sallah message issued by its President and Secretary-General, Quadri Olaleye and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, respectively, said out of frustration many, especially the youths were doing untoward things just to make ends meet

The labour center in the message said, “We would like to also use this opportunity to call on the leadership of the country to bear it in mind that the country is in a dire strait and we can only overcome if they (leaders) lead a selfless and exemplary life.

” The harsh economy is taking tolls on a large number of Nigerians and out of frustration many, especially the youths are doing untoward things just to make ends meet. It is true that only God can help us…





