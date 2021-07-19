Eid-El-Kabir: NLC felicitates with Muslims







By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has felicitated with Muslims in the country as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The NLC in a statement issued by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in Abuja, Monday also reminded workers to be conscious of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The statement read: “On behalf of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, I extend very hearty felicitation with the Muslim Umma all over the world especially Nigerian Muslims and workers on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“The celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the mercies and benevolence of Allah.

“Eid-el-Kabir is very significant in the life of every Muslim due to the virtues and values that it conveys. The celebration of Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of the loving provision and sacrifice of Almighty Allah which has continued to sustain humanity.

“It is difficult to imagine what would have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper