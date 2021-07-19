EID-EL-KABIR: NSCDC deploys over 2500 in Kaduna





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Ahead of the Sallah festivities and to ensure the security of lives and properties in Kaduna, the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has deployed over 2,500 comprising officers and men in this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

DSC Orndiir Terzungwe, the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO,)said in a statement on Sunday that the deployment which is both covert and overt in nature, extends to all the 23 councils before, during and after the festivity.

He stated that to achieve this, the State Commandant, Godwin Miebi, had earlier directed Divisional Officers through Area Commanders to mobilize all personnel in their formations and brief them on the operational strategies put in place for maximum results.

In the same vein, all heads of departments and units at the headquarters have been mobilised under the operations department, briefed and posted accordingly.

The Commandant explained further, “in the period under…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper