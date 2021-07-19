Gattuso laments failure to land Tottenham job







Gennaro Gattuso admitted the circumstances that led to his failure to land the Tottenham job “hurt more than any defeat or dismissal”.

It was reported a sustained online backlash from Spurs fans over the prospect of Gattuso, 43, succeeding Jose Mourinho as Tottenham head coach resulted in the club pulling the plug.

The protests were, in part, down to the former Italy midfielder’s controversial past comments on racism, women in football, and same-sex marriage.

Tottenham subsequently appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their new coach on June 30.

“It was a huge disappointment, but I wasn’t described the way I am and there was nothing I could do,” Gattuso told Il Messaggero.

“I am sorry I could not defend myself and explain that I am not the person they were talking about in England.

"I had to accept a story that hurts more than any defeat or dismissal, in a moment when we don't want to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper