Kenyans sweep stakes at Bigi-powered Ijebu-Ode Heritage half-marathon





By Jacob Ajom

It was a clean sweep by Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes at the maiden edition of the Ijebu-Ode Heritage Half Marathon powered by Rite Foods Limited, makers of the Bigi range of drinks.

The 21-kilometer marathon was won by Kenya’s Hosea Kiplimo who finished the race in 1:02:36 secs, while his counterpart from Ethiopia, Rhonzas Kilimo finished second in 1:02:57secs. Another Kenyan Timothy Ronoh, placed third as he breasted the tape in 1:02:59secs.

The women’s race was also won by Kenya’s Sandra Chebet in a time of 1:10:42secs, with two Ethiopians – Gebaynesh Ayele, second, while Beyenu Degefa finished third in a time of 1:10:52secs and 1:11:02 respectively.

The race also brought two Ijebu indigenes, Femi Olusanya, a Police Officer, and eleven-year-old Abigael Ogunbowale to the limelight.

Olusanya became the “first Ijebu man” to complete the race, while…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper