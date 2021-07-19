LASTMA @ 21: The good, the bad and the ugly





By Olumide Filade

OF all the states in Nigeria, Lagos is typical and unique with the complexities associated with traffic management and control. Little wonder the State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made traffic management and control first on his six-pillar strategic development agenda when he assumed office in 2019. Governor Sanwo-Olu also raised the hazard allowance of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials by a 100 per cent to encourage and spur them to do more.

Not many would have thought that LASTMA would have gone this far when it was established on July 15, 2000. It was rumoured and believed by most Lagosians then that the first set of men and officers of LASTMA recruited were uneducated or rather, street urchins. This notion has been proven wrong as time passed given the calibre of professionals the agency parades now.

The agency might not have surpassed all the expectations of motorists in Lagos given the challenges that come…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper