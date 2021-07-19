PIB: Inaugurate NDDC board to douse tension, agitators tell Buhari, Akpabio







By Emma Amaize – Warri

A coalition of agitators in Niger-Delta have urged the Federal Government to promptly inaugurate the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to quench rising anger in the oil states over the detestable manner the National Assembly treated their interests in the newly passed Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

The campaigners under the auspices of 21st Century Youths for Niger-Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, in a statement by the coordinator, Izon Ebi, Monday, said: “We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to urgently inaugurate the substantive board of NDDC to douse tensions in the Niger Delta region.”

“We strongly believe that by law and legality, the board has been nominated by the president, screened and confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic, so why not inaugurate the board with eminent and qualified gentlemen with capacity that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper