Sallah: FRSC deploys 633 personnel, 7 patrol vans, ambulances in Abia







By Steve Oko

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said that it had deployed no fewer than 633 personnel across Abia State to ensure free flow of traffic during the Sallah period.

FRSC Sector Commandant , Umuahia Sector, Mr. Paul Ugwu, who disclosed this in a chat with our Correspondent said that the agency had also deployed seven patrol vans to ensure that the major roads are properly patrolled during the period.

He added that the agency had equally in collaboration with the Abia State Passenger Insurance Manifest & Safety Scheme, positioned ambulances at strategic locations for evacuation of accident victims in the eventuality of any emergency.

The Sector Commandant who said that the measures were put in place to ensure accident-free Sallah celebration urged motorists in the state to observe traffic rules.

He said that the agency would intensify enforcement on critical offenses…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper