Slain Journalist: One of resources Nigeria can afford to waste is human life — Anglican Priest laments

—- Life has become cheap in Nigeria

—- we’ll do what we can to stand by you – Akeredolu assures the widow, children

Dayo Johnson Akure.

The Archdeacon of Anglican Diocese, Itaogbolu Archdeaconry, Ondo State, Venerable Sunday Sanni has described Nigeria as a nation that can effortlessly afford to waste human life and does not give value to life.

Venerable Sanni said this during the burial service of the journalist and spokesperson of Elizade University, llara- Mokin, Olubunmi Afuye who was killed alongside two others during a bank robbery operation last week in the state.

Armed robbers shot Afuye, a policeman and an Okada rider during the robbery in the University community.

Speaking during the burial service held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Akure, the state capital, Ven. Sanni lamented that people had continued to die needlessly across the country, stressing that life had become cheap in Nigeria.

According to the clergyman said “so many agents are of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper