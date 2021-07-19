UPDATED: Bandits shoot down NAF fighter jet in Zamfara; Pilot rescued







By: Kingsley Omonobi: Abuja.

The Nigerian Airforce on Monday disclosed that one of its Alpha Jet Aircraft crashed in Zamfara state on Sunday at about 12.45 pm while returning from a successful Air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states.

A statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information said the crash was caused by intense enemy fire from Armed Bandits adding that the pilot of the Aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo successful ejected from the Aircraft.

Commodore Gabkwet said Flight Lieutenant Dairo was able to evade the bandit’s capture under the cover of darkness after the crash when he used his phone set for navigation to navigate several of the bandit’s strongholds until he got to an Army unit where he was rescued

The statement reads, “On 18 July 2021, at about 12.45 pm, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft, returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper