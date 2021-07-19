US father and son convicted of helping Ghosn flee Japan





A Japanese court on Monday found a father and son from the United States guilty of helping auto executive Carlos Ghosn escape pretrial detention in 2019, news agency Kyodo reported.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Michael Taylor, 60, to two years in prison, and his son Peter, 28, to 20 months in prison, the agency said.

In June, the two Americans had admitted their roles in Ghosn’s escape before a Tokyo court. They pleaded guilty and apologized. Their defence team has called for suspended sentences, Kyodo reported.

Ghosn, the former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi carmaking alliance, was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of under-reporting his salary and misusing company assets. He was released a few months later into home arrest, but disappeared at the end of 2019 to reappear in Lebanon.

Ghosn has Lebanese citizenship. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper