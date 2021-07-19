Vanguard’s award means a lot to me — Sanwo-Olu







Governor Sanwo-Olu, displaying award before cheering crowd at Eko Hotels and Suites on Saturday Night.

*Dedicates award to residents, as Gbajabiamila hails Lagos gov

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Sunday, said the Vanguard Personality of the Year Award meant a lot to him, as it would be a constant reminder for him and his team to work harder for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu received the award with other awardees in the category, at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, amid pomp and ceremony. You can watch it HERE.

The highlight of the event, organised by Vanguard Media Limited, was when Sanwo-Olu personally received his award certificate to round off the event.

Reacting to the award, the governor said: “I feel highly honoured to receive the Vanguard Personality Award by the Vanguard Newspapers Group.

“The award means a lot to me. This prestigious award will be a constant reminder to me and my team to perform better…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper