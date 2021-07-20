3rd wave: Declare red alert nationwide, all states at risk, scientists tell FG





Call for reactivation of response programme nationwide

By Sola Ogundipe, Chioma Obinna & Gabriel Olawale

Nigerian scientists and public health experts on Monday described the Federal government’s declaration of red alert in six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as “typical short-sightedness and failure to be proactive”, insisting that all states in Nigeria are at risk and should be put on red alert.

On Sunday, in the wake of the confirmation of the Delta variant and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country, the federal government placed Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the FCT on red alert as part of its preventive measures against the virulent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate chats, the medical experts who also called for the reactivation of COVID-19 response activities nationwide urged the government to be more proactive in its response to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper