Akintoye confirms Igboho’s arrest, says Yoruba working to prevent FG’s extradition request







Sunday Igboho

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Renowned Historian and Leader of the Umbrella Body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye, on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of Yoruba Freedom Fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic adding that he, alongside other Yoruba patriots are currently working to provide assistance for Ighoho to prevent his extradition into Nigeria, saying “Benin Republic is a land that respects the rules of law.”

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that the Yoruba freedom fighter was reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, by security operatives in the West African country.

Igboho was said to been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.

According to report, a source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

Igboho was, however, nabbed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper