Anambra poll will redefine position of ADC ― Nwosu







By Vincent Ujumadu

The national chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chief Okey Nwosu has said that the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election would redefine the position of the party in the politics of Nigeria, vowing that ADC would produce the next governor of the state.

Addressing reporters in Awka Tuesday, Nwosu described ADC as the third force in Nigeria’s political circle, adding that the governorship candidate of the party, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who was former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide was a solution provider for Anambra people.

According to him, ADC became the third force in Nigeria’s politics because it had produced 15 House of Assembly lawmakers, especially in the South West and seven House of Representatives members in the country.

Nwosu said: “The will of the people will throw up the number three party in Nigeria, using Anambra election as the starting point.

“As far as we know, the three political parties in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper