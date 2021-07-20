EID: Uba Sani calls for vigilance, intelligence against insecurity







Malam Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has on Sallah day, urged his people to continue to cooperate with security agencies, organize themselves at the community level, and put in place vigilance groups for intelligence gathering and early warning against insecurity.

He commiserated with the people of his Senatorial Zone and assured them that the authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity in the state.

In his Sallah message made available to journalists on Tuesday, the Senator lamented that bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements have laid siege to their important and strategic zone.

He said insecurity has continued to erode the gains they have made on the economic and educational fronts, while the people fear for their future.

“There is palpable fear, anxiety, and despondency. But it is not a hopeless situation. The authorities are frontally, but quietly addressing the insecurity situation….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper