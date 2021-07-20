Kidnapping in Imo: 4 men, 2 women arrested in Delta





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has paraded six suspected kidnappers after bursting their camp in Tebegbe Water Side in Delta State and freed a victim, kidnapped from Imo, Cornelia Oluebube, Female, from Amakohia in Owerri North Local Government Area in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, during the parade of the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri, said it was based on technical intelligence gathering that the suspects were apprehended.

The names of the suspects as given by the Police, Terry’s Mez “Male” age 31 years of Aguleri in Anambra State, Willine Ebefal “Male” age 21 years of Ogbokuno in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Obasanjo Kimakia ” Male” age 20 years of Tamime in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Also, Augustine Irishaye “Male” age 21 years, Jenifer Awolowo ” Female” age 16 years, and Eyemgblausi Chugbwugburefa, Female, age 17 years all of Tibegbe in Burutu LGA of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper