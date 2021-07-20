Northern Coalition accuses Yoruba leaders, Southern govts of sponsoring Kanu, arming Igboho





By Idowu Bankole

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has accused southern elites and governments of sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu and arming Sunday Igboho to perpetrate violence against the north and Northern interest in the south.

The Northern Coalition praised the arrest of both secessionist agitators urging the federal government to dig deeper to expose sponsors of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

The coalition warns that the arrest will not be the end of uprising and disturbances in southern Nigeria which it accused the Yoruba leaders including their governments as using to scare the North into agreeing to cede power without competition.

The Northern Coalition stated this in a statement on Tuesday signed by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesperson of the CNG.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said, “from the outset, we wish to be categoric that the arrest of Igboho and Kanu should not be mistaken as bringing about the end to the uprisings and disturbances over self-determination…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper