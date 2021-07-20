Northern Coalition urges FG to expose sponsors of Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has said that with the arrest of Kanu and now Igboho, the government should go beyond prosecution to digging up and exposing their sponsors and the agenda behind them.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, spokesperson of the CNG.

The Coalition said, “from the outset, we wish to be categoric that the arrest of Igboho and Kanu should not be mistaken as bringing about the end to the uprisings and disturbances over self-determination perpetrated by southern Nigerian elites and governments who use thugs like Igboho and Kanu.”

“We insist that rather than seeing the arrest as an end in itself, it should be the beginning of the processes for self-determination by any unit that wants to go. Therefore we insist on a peaceful referendum for separation from a people who would at the slightest of pretexts, attack, kill and destroy people of other regions and their properties…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper