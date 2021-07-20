PAP engages experts to train ex-agitators on effective communications





Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has engaged experts in information management to train ex-agitators and members of its Strategic Communication Committee, SCC, on skills required to change negative public perception of the Niger Delta.

PAP on Monday named a certified consultant in human behaviour, Collins Nwosu; a business improvement and communication coach, Barbara Lawrence and a Public Relations expert and journalist, Muyiwa Akintunde, as lead facilitators for the second edition of PAP’s workshop for SCC members.

The Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (rtd), who mandated its Communications Consultant, First Media Network Limited to organize the training programme, said the workshop which has its theme: “Communication for Positive Impact”,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper