Terror War: Troops eliminate several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno







Nigerian soldiers

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Monday night that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion recently staged an ambush operation on an identified terrorists’ crossing point along Banki Junction, Miyanti road to prevent movement of terrorists’ logistics and replenishment noting that it was part of a concerted effort to ensure terrorists are cleared within their area of responsibility.

At the ambush site, the vigilant troops came in contact with the unsuspecting terrorists and neutralised three BHTs, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

In a separate operation, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion (Bn) in 21 Special Brigade area of operational responsibility on 15 July 2021 arrested suspected members of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who surrendered to troops along with their families, while fleeing their enclaves, following the continuous bombardment of their hideouts by troops of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper