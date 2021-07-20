Zamfara: Bandits ‘unconditionally’ release 100 persons after 42 days







Bandits

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 100 victims who were kidnapped in Manawa village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state have regained their freedom after spending 42 days in captivity.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hussaini Rabiu, said the command in collaboration with the State Ministry of Security and Home Affairs secured the unconditional release of the victims.

CP Rabiu in a statement by his Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were released without giving any financial or material gain.

The Police boss however assured of the use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to end the menace while warning the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

According to him, “It could be recalled that on the 8th June 2021 some recalcitrant Bandits stormed Manawa village and abducted 100 villagers including females, majority nursing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper