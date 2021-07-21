2023: We’ll produce a consensus presidential candidate, APC tells PDP





By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has disclosed of its resolve to produce a consensus presidential candidate in the lead up to the 2023 general elections.

National Secretary, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoehede, disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abijat.

The statement was in reaction to allegations by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP’s to the effect that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a self-succession bid.

“Unlike the opposition, we are a disciplined party. PDP is just been haunted by its past. You will recall the inglorious third term agenda while PDP was in power. So, it is easy to accuse APC now.

“After our (APC) congresses and the National Convention, we will shock them (PDP) by bringing a consensus and an agreeable candidate that will fly the flag of the party come 2023. APC has no 3rd term agenda like PDP.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper