Agribusiness firm hails Buhari over commissioning of 1st NALDA’s integrated farm estate





By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An Agribusiness firm, SWEER Global Farms, Tuesday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, over the commissioning of the first National Agricultural Lands Development Authority’s Integrated Farm Estate in Suduje, Katsina State.

Speaking with Vanguard on the development, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, SWEER Global Farms, Dr Thaddeaus Thompson, described the commissioning is a new vista in the nation’s agricultural sector and agribusiness.

Thompson also commended the effort of the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, for the remarkable achievement and meeting the mandate of Mr President to galvanize the sector and position it as a full-fledged business that would massively employ young people and also transform them into agripreneurs within a short time.

He said: “I was elated over the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper