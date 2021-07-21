FG to eradicate multiple taxation in mining sector ― Adegbite







Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, says the Federal Government is setting in place various measures to eradicate multiple taxation for miners.

At the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) flagship Forum on Tuesday in Abuja, Adegbite said the ministry was engaging with the three tiers of government to resolve this issue.

He said that informed the recent webinars and advocacy engagements by the ministry with all stakeholders in the country involved in the mining industry.

He said that though the constitution vested control of mineral resources in Nigeria in the Federal Government, the fund goes into the Federation Account, of which everybody participates.

He added that all the 774 local governments got money from that account but if they cut corners by disturbing the miners with unnecessary local taxes they get discouraged.

“So, its double jeopardy when you go and do all these illegal taxes, or you go and disturb the miners, when you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper