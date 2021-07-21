Ganduje pardons 136 inmates





Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Tuesday, pardoned 136 inmates as part of measures to decongest the correctional centres in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Kano.

Anwar stated that the governor took the decision when he visited Goron-dutse Medium Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

“You are Nigerians who deserved to be taken care of and that is why we are here today to celebrate with you this great Eid-el-Kabir, by pardoning some of you,” he said.

“We are also here to see how you are feeling and to share the joyous moment with you.

“We want those of you who repented to promise us not to go back to your previous nefarious acts,” the governor was quoted as saying.

Anwar said that some of the inmates were pardoned either due to ill-health or have stayed longer than necessary.

He noted that others were there because they were unable to pay the fines slapped on…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper