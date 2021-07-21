NDLEA bursts Female drug gang, arrests lady with multiple identities for trafficking 296,000 tabs of illicit drugs





**Seizes 465kg of skunk in Ondo.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A 36-year-old lady, Chioma Afam, who uses multiple identities and wears a hijab to evade security scrutiny has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in Benue state along with her partner, Peace Chidinma Caleb, 22, for trying to smuggle a total of 296,000 tablets of Diazepam and Exol-5 from Onitsha, Anambra state to Gombe state.

Chioma who uses multiple names such as Amina, Uzoamaka and Ifunaya to cover her criminal activities was arrested on Saturday 17th July 2021, along with the 22-year-old Peace Chidinma Caleb who also wears a hijab as a cover for her nefarious activities during routine checks and profiling of inward vehicles into Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Their vehicle coming from Onitsha, Anambra State was intercepted along Makurdi – Alliade road while heading to Gombe State via Makurdi.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper