Sallah: Generator fume kills father, mother, 2 others in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Four persons have been reportedly killed in Kwara state by thick smoke from a generator set that was left working all night.

The sad incident occurred at Ojomu family compound, Sanmora in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the victims reportedly came from Lagos to celebrate the Sallah festival before the tragic incident occurred and claimed their lives.

The victims while savouring the Sallah celebrations with drinks and fun reportedly left the generator set working all night and slept off.

The generator set which was placed at the veranda close to the room the victims stayed, reportedly fumed strong and thick smoke into the room all night while the victims were asleep.

Consequently, the victims suffocated and died in their sleep.

Their corpses have been deposited at the Offa General Hospital morgue.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper